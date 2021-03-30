We spent GH¢6 million on 3Music Awards 2021 - Sadiq Abdulai

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GistAfrica

CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has disclosed that he expended about GH¢6 million on the 2021 edition of the 3Music Awards.



This year, Sadiq Abdulai and his team received major praise for a well-planned and successful event.



Speaking in an interview on the Prime Morning Show on Joy monitored by GistAfrica, Sadiq Abdulai revealed that indeed it took thousands of people and money to achieve that success.



“We’ve had close to about 1000 people working on this project. One thousand people who were directly impacted by this,” he told the host Daniel Dadzie.



He revealed that the cost of the various performances shot on different sets including the opening performance by Medikal, Joey B and Criss Waddle and the Osibisa tribute totalled about GH¢300,000.



"For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about 5, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras,” he added.



The 2021 3Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Center, on Saturday, March 27. The event saw Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi take home the biggest award on the night, Artiste of the Year.