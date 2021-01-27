Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: YFM

We should organize Saturday classes for artistes - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Multiple award-winning dancehall musician and businessman, Shatta Wale, has relayed one of his deepest wishes that Saturday classes should be organized in Ghana for all musicians to attend.



He said this during an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Y-Leaderboard Series segment of the Myd-Morning Radio Show. Explaining his reason for this wish, he stated that most of the Ghanaian artistes do not know their job.



“I wish every Saturday, we’ll even do artiste classes in Ghana because most of the artistes don’t even know their jobs. You see an artiste come out today and tomorrow you’ll hear he has left his manager. We’ve all faced that thing before but it’s because we don’t have any orientation to this business.



For instance, when you were coming to YFM, they gave you a small room with a microphone to do a little practice and show what you can do, then they assess you but we don’t have it so we tend to watch TV and YouTube, and want to be stars”, he said.



Shatta Wale encouraged artistes to be themselves, and be as real as they can be as that is what has helped him to grow and meet legendary and renowned people. “I can choose to wear a suit and look like a Mexican drug cartel or I can choose to dress gangster and that is me.



I always want to be me because anybody who loves me will approach me and that is how come I meet big men in Ghana. The only thing they tell me is that I’m real and that is why they like me. People want people who are real like that”, the veteran musician advised.