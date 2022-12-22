We shared the same womb; we’ll never fall apart - DopeNation

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Globally, music lovers have witnessed a host of celebrated music groups breaking apart and, in some instances, members going solo.



Most fallouts have witnessed the collapse of the once-vibrant music groups that entertained fans with good music.



The Ghanaian music duo DopeNation, comprised of twin brothers B2 and Twist, stated that they have learned from all of these stories, including the P-Square saga, which caused their lengthy hiatus from music.



According to DopeNation, they will never break their bond but continue to stay together in peace and harmony, just as they were in their mother's womb.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb reporter Paula Amma Broni at the just-ended Mozama Disco concert, they gave fans the assurance of sticking together to the end.



"The fact that we are twins in the industry. We've shared a womb before, so why can't we share an industry? We are learning from everybody, and as you said, P Square split and they got back together, these are amazing artistes. Their split caused a certain trend, people were worried about the group and they came back together...as artistes, we've also learnt from it," they told GhanaWeb.



DopeNation also described 2022 as a fruitful year, adding that their single 'Gboza' did well on the market.



"Our sing is doing good, it is growing on everyone. We like the direction it is taking. It was the initial plan before the drop and it is working out."



They added: "We have a lot of projects coming up. We love to experiment a lot...just expect anything at all.





Watch the video below:









OPD/BOG