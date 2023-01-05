'We're outside' in 2023, 'banging singles' only - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Africa's most celebrated rap star Sarkodie has indicated that he will be spending a lot of his fan engagement time on the international scene in 2023.



Born Michael Owusu Addo, he was speaking to Accra-based Metro TV's Dessy Fayden on Sunday, January 1, 2023.



Nicknamed the Landlord, he assessed his time in 2022, saying: "It's been great."



He released his 10-tracker 'Jamz' on Friday, November 11, 2022, "and the people received it the way I wanted them to."



"It's [Jamz has] beautiful melodies but in 2023, we're going to focus on the singles," he revealed and stressed: "It's been a great [past] year."



Concerning his vision for 2023, he simply said: "We're outside." His focus is to travel and engage more with the international world.



"2023 is we being outside, literally," he repeated. "So we're trying to take the music that we drop – it's a lot of bangers [hits], so we have to go out there and feed the people, so that's what we're working on at this point."



The release of 'Jamz' gave Sarkodie an instant hit called 'Countryside' featuring Black Sherif. As, Sark had predicted, streaming activity for the project shot him into Boomplay's Golden Club marking his crossing of the 100 million streaming mark for his entire catalogue on the African giant audio streaming platform.



He performed at the prestigious All Africa Festival in Burj park downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The Afrobeats legend also was the only Ghanaian featured as a performer for the first ever Afrobeats Concerto, with the full complement of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Philharmonic Orchestra, marking 20 years of the BBC Radio 1Xtra's dedication to showcasing Black music and culture.