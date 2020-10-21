Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

We’re not safe in Kumasi – KTA Kumerica

KTA Kumerica

KTA Kumerica made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive.



“In Kumasi, one is not safe because of the way you look and dress. We frequently get stopped by the police, who search us thinking we are criminals because of how we’re dressed”.



Comparing the treatment they have received in Accra so far with the harassment they suffer in Kumasi, the group appreciated the level of tolerance in the capital.



“Ever since we arrived in Accra, no member of any of the security agencies has stopped or questioned us because of how we’re dressed and look”.



The proverbial “don’t judge a book by its cover” statement is just that in Ghana, a statement.



The indigenous Ghanaian refuses to see beyond one’s appearance and the youth, in particular, have always fallen victims to this prejudice".





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.