We’re not partial and biased as judges of TV3 Mentor reality show – Adina

Musician Adina Thembi

Songstress and Judge at the just-ended TV3 Mentor reality show, Adina Thembi, has said that they’ve never been partial or biased in the discharge of their duties.



Speaking prior to the grand finale of the 2020 TV3 Mentor reality show in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM, Adina Thembi said that they don’t have favourites when selecting participants for the annual event.



Adina said on Kastle Drive “This year I was at Takoradi to select the TV3 Mentor participants and I represented the southwestern zone. When I went I didn’t see anything such as favouritism like this person comes from Takoradi or Cape Coast."



“All of them were together though few of them mentioned specifically where they hail from. In my eyes, they were all representing the southwestern zone so I didn’t take anyone out based on where they come from,” she added.



“There is this participant who comes from Axim known as Kweku Bany so I put all of them in that one bracket. I didn’t intentionally select some people based on partiality or being biased towards others,” Adina told Amansan Krakye.



Team Adina member, Kweku Bany from the South Western Zone became the latest winner of the popular music reality show Mentor on TV3 beating competition from Ayeyi, Semenhyia and Netty to win the car and cash prize of GH¢10,000.

