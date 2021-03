We’re not joking here – Court warns Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Christiana Cann has issued a stern warning to lawyers of Actress Rosemond Brown over the manner they are going about the case.



In court on Friday, when the case was called, the lawyer of the accused person wrote to the court asking for the case to be adjourned to May 4 for the Case Management Conference to be held.



The purpose of the CMC is to identify the essential issues in the litigation and to avoid unnecessary, burdensome or duplicative discovery and other pretrial procedures in the course of preparing for trial of those issues.



But the court said, that date was too long and rather adjourned the case to April 6.



The sitting judge said “We are not joking here so tell your lawyer” to express her dissatisfaction of the situation and asked the accused to inform her lawyer about it.



Actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Polo has been charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, reports that Akuapem Polo was present in court when the case was called but her lawyer was absent.



Charges



The outspoken actress is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020 pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



*GHc100k bail*



The Circuit Court however admitted her to bail in the sum of GHc100,000 with four sureties.



Two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property worth same amount



In addition to the bail conditions, the court said the title deed of the property, should be deposited at the court’s Registry pending the final determination of the matter.



This was after her lawyer Philip Kofi Bekoe had prayed the court to admit her to bail on grounds she is a well-known person. He said his client has people of substance who would stand as sureties when granted bail.



The prosecution did not oppose to the bail application.



*Brief facts*



Brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked and posted the same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.



She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behavior of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.



Chief Inspt. Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigations Directorate and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.



Akuapem Poloo, she said was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.



But, the prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.