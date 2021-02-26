Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

We persuaded, coerced Vanessa to visit Funny Face – Kwaku Manu reveals

play videoVanessa along with her mother, children and some Kumawood actors paid a visit to Funny Face

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has disclosed that visiting Funny Face at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital was one of the toughest decisions Vanessa ever made in her life.



According to him, the anger and pain Vanessa’s family felt towards the comedian after he publicly humiliated them made it difficult to take such a bold step.



After Vanessa stormed the hospital on February 23, 2021, with her kids to visit Funny Face, some Ghanaians were of the view that it was a wrong move.



Some social media users opined that Vanessa should not have ‘bothered’ the comedian who is currently undergoing recovery process at the mental hospital.



Popular marriage and relationship coach, Counsellor Lutterodt also labelled as 'stupid' Vanessa’s decision, adding that it was wrong to visit the man who humiliated and scorned her a few months ago.



But reacting to such, Kwaku Manu said Vanessa’s visit to her baby daddy was not an easy task.



He said the fact that Vanessa was still hurt by Funny Face’s earlier actions made her hesitant adding that she initially discarded the idea of seeing him.



“We are all human beings, we go through pain. Although people don’t marry or date their enemies, anger is inevitable. These are matters of the heart. Anger creates a lot of misunderstanding, it makes people say and do things which aren’t right. Vanessa’s family was hurt by Funny Face’s actions. Visiting him was a hard decision for them to make,” he told Zionfelix in an interview.



One could recall that the couple sometime in 2020 washed their dirty linen in public over claims of domestic violence meted out against each other.



This was after Vanessa fled Funny Face’s home together with the kids as according to her, she could no longer stand the maltreatment in the house.



Funny Face who could not control his anger took to social media several times to insult his baby mama’s parents amidst several accusations.



