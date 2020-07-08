Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

We only need leaders who will put Ghanaians first - Yvonne Nelson advises Naana Jane

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has endorsed ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s pick for running mate for the 2020 general election.



Mahama, on Monday, July 6, announced Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election.



He announced this through social media, saying: “The @OfficialNDCGh, this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. She is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant & a role model.”



Reacting to this, Yvonne Nelson expressed her excitement about Naana Jane’s appointment and said women can deliver and serve the people right.



She stated that Naana Jane’s appointment was strategic and advised her to put Ghana first and shouldn’t be carried away like the others.



Yvonne made this statement in a tweet sighted by Pulse.com.gh, saying, “Prof, I love this…WOMEN can deliver and serve your people right. We know its strategic, yeaa, we only need leaders who will put GHANAIANS first, do this and don’t be carried away like they all do when they win. All the best!”





The @OfficialNDCGh, this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. She is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant & a role model. pic.twitter.com/02qRJQChJd — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 6, 2020

Prof, ???????????? i love this ???????????? WOMEN can ???????????????????????? Deliver and serve your people right. We know its strategic, yeaa, we only need leaders who will put GHANAIANS first, do this and dont be carried away like they all do when they win. All the best ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/538bXPTfAD — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) July 7, 2020

