We need to build cinemas in every part of Ghana - CEO of National Film Authority

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, has called for more cinemas to be built in the country to enhance the visibility of Ghanaian movies.



She noted that it is paramount for cinemas to be built in every region to make them more accessible to persons within such communities.



Juliet Asante called on the public to invest in the creative arts industry to ensure that its facilities are not limited to individuals residing in Accra only.



Speaking in an interview with 3Music TV monitored by GhanaWeb, she emphasized the need for cinemas, in particular, to be established at deprived areas.



“We have some people saying there's no cinema in Tamale and other places. Basically, we want to have a space [cinema] everywhere in Ghana, but we also want to have conversations about what the cinema of the future looks like,” she said.



She further elaborated on what her outfit intends to do in their bid to make the movie industry more vibrant in the country.



“How do we build community? What are the technologies that we need to be mindful of in all of these conversations? What will make a studio like Paramount or Sony invest in Ghanaian content? These are some of the conversations that we want to have and its part of our agenda. So we want to make sure that the attention will be on us, and we will continue to encourage people to make investments for us to move forward,” she said.



