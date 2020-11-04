Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We need peace before, during and after 2020 polls - Selina Boateng

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng

Ghanaian female gospel musician Selina Boateng has called for peace before, during, and after the 2020 polls.



Speaking on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said it does not matter who wins the elections but what is most important is the peace of the nation.



Speaking to the sit-in host of the show, Summy Brown, she called on electorates to avoid any form of electoral violence.



The musician told Ghanaians that peace should be our mark "no matter the party you are affiliated to.”



"Peace should be our mark whether you are NDC, NPP, CPP, GUM, or whatever your party, peace is what we want. If Nana Addo wins, we will be happy, if Mahama wins, we will be happy, if GUM wins we will be happy, whoever wins, we will be happy.”

