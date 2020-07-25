Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

We need a radio station to promote upcoming acts for free - Mzbel

Controversial Ghanaian musician and media personality, Mzbel, has opined that there should be a radio station purposely set up to promote upcoming Ghanaian artistes for free.



Recently speaking with Happy FM’s Supreme Selector, DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After-Drive show, she said that there are lots of young talents out there who are unable to get in the limelight due to financial constraints.



“There should be a station that will play just Ghana music and nothing else. Talk about celebrities, what they’re up to and all that. Sell them because not everyone has money enough to pay for interviews at radio stations and have them play their songs”, she suggested.



According to Mzbel, these musical talents sell the economy yet a lot of respect is not given to them.



Speaking on the government’s promise to allocate GHC50 million to the creative arts industry, she commented, “Another 50million? Even the 20 million, I don’t know what they did with it so if not for you (DJ Advicer) mentioning it now, I haven’t heard of any 50million."



In her opinion, the government has done nothing for the creative arts industry and one reason why she was strongly advocating for the NDC to gain power was so that they could set up structures like her suggested radio station to support the industry and upcoming artistes.





