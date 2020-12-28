Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

We make more than £200,000 from music yearly - Reggie & Bollie

play videoGhanaian music duo, Reggie and Bollie

Ghanaian Music duo based in the United Kingdom Reggie and Bollie, born Reginald Ainooson and Ishmael Hamid respectively have revealed that they make a minimum of £200,000 from music yearly.



Speaking in a Zoom interview with celebrity journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha on the back of their second album, they touted that their first album did very well with more than 20 million streams on Spotify alone.



Reggie and Bolie further explained that if they add other revenues from streaming platforms they can confidently say that they had more than 20 million streams of their first album.



Reggie & Bolie detailed that the second album which is made up of 21 songs gives a clear idea of how they have grown as musicians and the improvement they have made in the entertainment business over the years.



"The first album did very well in terms of sales and streams and we having opportunities to work with international stars. The first album got to number four on iTunes and number 8 on other top channels which motivated us and made us proud," they told Attractive Mustapha.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.