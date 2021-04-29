We’ll reopen cinemas soon – Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Since Ghana was engulfed with the deadly coronavirus a year ago, the government has put in place several measures to help alleviate the country from this pandemic.



With the government’s interventions, churches, mosques, and other religious bodies were asked to operate under strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols after it was temporarily shut down.



Cinemas on the other hand have been closed down since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.



But Ghanaians, especially movie lovers would get the chance to see the movies they want as well as meet up with their friends to have fun at various cinemas.



This is because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted at the reopening of cinemas soon.



According to him, this decision is under review by the COVID-19 task force and this ban would soon be lifted when they come out with the results.



“The reopening of cinemas is under constant review by the COVID-19 task force and hopefully, we will hear from the task force soon."



He made this known during the launch of the first Presidential Film Pitch Series held in Accra on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



