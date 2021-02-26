Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We’ll make Ghana hub of filmmaking - Creative Arts Minister-designate

Arts and Culture Minister-designate, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister-designate, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has hinted at plans to make Ghana the hub of filmmaking in West Africa.



“We want to build a film and music studio. It’s one element that can increase the tourism potential of this country. We don’t have any serious studio in this country, so this is one of the first things that we will do. The film studio will help in music and film production and make Ghana the hub of film production in West Africa,” He told the Appointments Committee of Parliament when he appeared before them.



According to him, the establishment will cost about 20-million-dollars.



Reacting to the concerns of the gradual loss of Ghanaian culture in movies and music, the minister nominee said he has plans of building a 20-million-dollar national studio to produce mini-series.



“Without a strong culture and artistic background, inculcating our culture into the youth will be difficult, we are securing a 50 million cedis grant to support players in the tourism sector,” he added.