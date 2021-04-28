We’ll invest in musicians, actors to become rich - Tourism Minister

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lifestyle of most people in the creative arts industry, especially musicians and actors, has over the years been questioned as some Ghanaians perceive them to be poor because of the almost “dead” industry.



But the Tourism and Creative Arts Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has come to their rescue to help better their lives.



He has promised to invest in musicians and filmmakers for them to become rich and comfortable.



Dr Awal asserted that film and music are an avenue for money hence the need for government to pay critical attention to the creative arts industry.



“The Arts particularly film and music are money. They are big money avenues. So we want to assure you, we want to do all that we can, resource these sectors, and make sure that our filmmakers and actors become rich and comfortable. we will do that,” he said.



“We will invest in this ecosystem to make sure that our artistes, filmmakers, musicians inclusive become rich and comfortable," the sector minister reiterated.



He said this during the launch of the Presidential Film Pitch Series held in Accra on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



The purpose of the Presidential Film Pitch Series is to motivate the production of good Ghanaian movies to compete with the global creative arts market.



It’s also to address the huge gap in the entertainment industry to help Ghana become the film hub as envisioned by the government.



