We lived in the same house with our husbands when we first got married - Tagoe Sisters

Ghanaian gospel music duo, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe, and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, popularly known as Tagoe Sisters, have disclosed that both of them, reside in the same house with their husbands.



They noted that prior to their marriage, they never made their husbands aware of the fact that both of them would live together but they concurred after they relocated to the same house.



The renowned gospel musicians indicated they remain in constant contact with each other and have been able to maintain their relationship for some time now despite the fact that they are married.



Speaking in an interview with Joyprime which GhanaWeb monitored on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Tagoe Sisters narrated how inseparable they are despite their marriages.



“For now, it's a 50-50 kind of situation because I am with my husband and my sister at the same time. My husband knows we balance it. Sometimes my husband would tell me to go to my sister because he knows we are so tight that he doesn’t want to be a hindrance to our twin relationship,” said Tagoe Sisters.



She continued: “Everywhere we go he [husband] would say ‘For them, they are together so don’t worry.’ It wasn’t difficult when we first married because we moved into the same house but we lived in different rooms. We didn’t agree with our husbands to reside in the same house but they understand us because we are always together, talking and gossiping together.”



