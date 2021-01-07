Entertainment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We just throw around the ‘honorable’ title – Sarkodie reacts to Parliament's drama

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has waded into the just-ended chaos that struck Parliament during their secret voting to elect the next Speaker.



A peaceful inauguration process was not realized as some MP’s resorted to throwing punches and snatching ballot papers in Parliament.



The incident has since attracted the attention of Ghanaians on social media with some attacking the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah especially for displaying a high level of lawlessness.



Sarkodie who also added his voice to the section of Ghanaians criticizing the Member of Parliament took to Twitter to express disgust at the happenings.



In a subtle jab to the MP’s the rapper wrote: “We just throw around the Honorable Title,”



However, the 2nd arm of government has been plunged into total disarray and misbehavior from members of both sides of Parliament prior to the swearing-in of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Read Sarkodie’s tweet below







Carlos Ahenkorah must face the law. This is an outright humiliation to the entire NPP fraternity. You snatch ballot papers in parliament, even as a lawmaker? This is disgustingly shameful! #7thTo8thParliament pic.twitter.com/V2tvbDQizq — Brooks????????????™ (@poetbrooks) January 7, 2021

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.