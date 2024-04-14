We have talented artistes in Ghana, but no superstars - D-Black

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Ghanaian rapper and music mogul, Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, has shared his insights on the entertainment industry.



Speaking during the latest airing of the 'Uncut' show, he highlighted the importance of not just talent, but also the charisma and appeal of a superstar to draw crowds.



“A lot of people forget why it’s called ‘showbiz’. You have to be a superstar for them to queue outside, buy tickets, enter and stand in the cold amid thousands of people for you to come and jump around to your music,” D-Black explained.



He pointed out that such appeal is not present in many Ghanaian artistes, even though they are talented.



“We have a lot of talent here, but we don't have a lot of superstars,” he said.



D-Black further pointed out the importance of having a strong fan base that will support an artiste’s show, even in another country.



“If you live in Ohio, US and you tell your friends you're going to a show tomorrow and you mention a Ghanaian artiste's name, which of the Africans that work with you will say, ‘I love his music. I'll go with you ?’ he quizzed.



He praised Nigerian artistes for their successful self-promotion, which has set a standard in the industry.



According to D-Black, attending their shows has become almost essential for fans of African music.



“The Nigerians have marketed themselves to a certain level where, if you don't go, it will be a bad decision,” he said.



D-Black's comments have sparked a conversation about the need for Ghanaian artistes to elevate their presence in the global music scene.



