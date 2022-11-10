‘We have made the difficult but necessary decision’ – Davido on postponing US concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, who is better known by his stage name Davido, has rescheduled a date for his AWAY music festival.



The artist made this information known to the public through a press release that was shared online by his management team.



Just two weeks ago, on Monday, October 31, 2022, the musician and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, lost their three-year-old son in a drowning accident at the singer's house in Banana Island.



The unfortunate tragedy, however, has forced the "Aye" singer to postpone the AWAY festival.



According to the statement, the choice to postpone the event was tough, but it was essential, and also all ticket purchasers would be honored on the rescheduled day.



Davido's management also expressed regret for disappointing his fans and pledged to return on Saturday, November 18, 2023, with a bigger and better performance.



The statement reads: "We have decided to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival to Saturday, November 18, 2023. This was a painful but necessary decision.



"To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show.



"Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future."



