We have been in this battle with him - Ivan Quashigah on Drogba

Ghanaian filmmaker and founder and C.E.O of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah, has revealed the company's ongoing support for actor John Bredu Peasah, known as "Drogba" from the popular "YOLO" series.



Drogba, who is facing a challenging fight against a demyelinating disease, has been receiving assistance from his colleagues since the condition first affected his ability to stand during the filming of the show's sixth season.



Ivan Quashigah, in an interview with Hitz FM, emphasized the production house's commitment to supporting Peasah without seeking public recognition for their efforts.



He also called on others to offer their support to the actor during this difficult time, highlighting the close bond shared within the Farmhouse community.



"We have been in this battle with him right from the time he started, we got to know about it when we were filming season six. So if you watch season six very closely, you realize that in most of the scenes he was in, he was sitting. Because it was very difficult for him to stand. And ever since, we have been reaching out to him.



"We were there last week. But the thing is, for us at Farmhouse and also myself, we do not want to blow our horns and let people know what we are doing, so, we just want people to know we are part of him and he's been part of us.



"So we are supporting him in all the ways that we can. And we urge other people to also try and reach out to him," he said.



