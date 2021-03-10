Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

We fake to impress women when dating – Actor confesses

play videoGhanaian actor, Michael Agyare

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, who popularly goes by the name Grandpaa has confessed that men during the dating process, fake a lot of things to impress their girlfriends.



Interviewed on the ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show which airs on eTV Ghana, he stated that dating is more stressful and pocket draining than marriage because the man has to do a lot of spending on the woman and her family, and sometimes her friends just to impress them.



“For instance, if I am dating and my girlfriend requests for KFC, even if I only have two Cedis in my pocket, I will quickly call my friends and give excuses about my mother not being well or anything just to get them to lend me some money so that I can buy the food for her.



When it comes to marriage, you two are one. You wake up together, pray together, cook together, bath together and do everything together so you don’t need to do so much to impress her and that reduces cost”, he said.



He moreover added that as married couples live together, they begin to compromise and adjust to each other’s likes and dislikes however, with dating, people mostly choose to leave and find new partners instead of adjusting.



Per this, he drew his conclusion that dating is more expensive than marriage however, marriage even from his perspective as an unmarried man, is more fun than dating.



