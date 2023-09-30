We fail to make time and enjoy ourselves due to problems – Adina

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly known as Adina, has disclosed the message behind her new song titled ‘Party’.



According to the Ghanaian singer cum songwriter, her song expresses that in spite of the problems and struggles in life, one must find time for ourselves to enjoy and relax.



“The message behind the song is that right now everyone is going through tough times and so we’re always thinking about money and how to make ends meet,” Adina told Amansan Krakye



“But sometimes thinking about money so much will make you forget that life is what we are living so we don’t take time to party or watch your favourite show on TV," she stated in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.



She established that it is prudent to make time for oneself adding that life's problems never cease.



“I understand that the money is what is going to help us but all we’re saying is no matter what you are going through in life, there’ll always be problems.



“So once in a while, you have to take a minute and reserve some time for yourself and have a good time or party and it’s good to take care of yourself so that’s what is in the song,” she added.