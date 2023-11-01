We expect Bessa-led MUSIGA to do better – Keche

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Ghanaian music duo, Keche has called on the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons to work assiduously to alleviate the plight of artistes in the country.



He noted that royalties paid to musicians by the Ghana Music Rights Organizations (GHAMRO) are a huge problem that musicians are grappling with.



The music duo expressed optimism in Bessa Simons in helping to turn around the dwindling fortunes of the music industry and attend to the needs of artistes especially with the issues regarding royalties.



Keche lamented the low amount of money given to musicians in Ghana as royalties but artistes outside the country take huge sums of money for similar work done.



“One thing I want him [Bessa Simons] to do for us [musicians in Ghana] is that he should work on the royalties of artistes. Some time ago I met Kwadee and he talked about the number of hit songs he has produced yet he has never taken royalties up to GH¢ 1,000 before.



"So this discourages me as an upcoming artistes because of the way the legends who projected us are treated. If you meet an artiste from other countries and they tell you their royalties you would be amazed. So GHAMRO is no more attractive. The rebranding that has been talked about needs to be done. That is why I am happy he [Bessa Simons] is the President now and I know he will do something about it,” Keche said in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown during the Onua Showtime program aired on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further talked about how Bessa Simons used to admonish him as upcoming artiste.



“Bessa used to advise me as a musician when I was young so I was not surprised when I heard that he had been elected MUSIGA president. Because per the conversation I had with him, you could tell that he has the musicians at heart.”



GHAMRO has been criticized by musicians on many occasions for not paying the right amount of royalties due them.



Bessa Simons, who was elected MUSIGA president recently has the task of rescuing musicians from their plight in light of the meager amount of money paid to them as royalties by GHAMRO.



