We don’t need studios, are you trying to kill our business? - Govt questioned

Showbiz critic and manager of Speech Productions, Enoch Agyepong has kicked against the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) promise to provide the creative arts industry with recording studios.



According to him, the NPP attempting such an initiative will only collapse the hardwork of many in the entertainment industry.



The NPP at its manifesto launch ahead of the December 7 polls stated that it will build three (3) recording studios for artistes in the country.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with DJ Advicer, Enock said, “The NPP should rather put in place laws to help and protect us. I feel we’re being short changed as an industry with the NPP promising us studios. Are they coming to compete with the Appietus and all other producers and studio owners?” he queried.



He noted that, the sitting government has lost touch with the entertainment industry.



“Some analogue people are advising the President instead of digital people. They are failing and living off of us.”



"There is something called posterity and that will always judge us. If they want they can play politics with the creative arts industry.”



Cautioning the ruling NPP, the entertainment critic indicated that there is a bigger market out there for the creative industry and toying with it will only cause unemployment problems for the country.



On his authority, the ruling NPP is wrong to think that the creative arts industry will help them win elections.



He reiterated, “Those advising the President are wrong. The king is naked.”

