We deserve a song from Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Samini - Lydia Forson

Dancehall artistes Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini and actress Lydia Forson (inset)

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has made an exciting proposal to the three biggest dancehall artistes in Ghana; Samini, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



The celebrated actress took to her twitter page to share her view and some music lovers have agreed that it would be electrifying.



Discussions about these three artistes have escalated in the last couple of days due to Shatta Wale’ collabo with Beyonce, as well as Samini, hitting on Stonebwoy that he(Samini) ought to be the one beefing and challenging Shatta Wale, not Stonebwoy.



However, the Asaase radio Sound Clash also has these three acts talked about as the trio and their respective fans have been tweeting about the clash.



Ever since the clash was announced, there have been talks emanating from the various camps.



Music lovers seem to be paying more attention to the artistes again and Lydia Forson believes that a collaboration between them will be euphoric.



Amazingly, Shatta Wale replied and thought that it wouldn’t be bad as he stated he likes it.



Perhaps, the three biggest dancehall artiste may do a song together, however, some music lovers said that it is a bad idea for now and not good for the fans so lets wait and see.





