We can’t trash our predecessors’ music for new ones – Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Kofi Jamar, has insinuated that it is wrong to trash the music of older artistes just because there are new artistes in the system with new songs or styles.



In a one-on-one studio discussion with the award-winning Foster Romanus during another exciting episode of e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Jamar stated that the likes of himself came into the industry to meet people like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and other big artistes who have contributed greatly to the industry’s growth, therefore it is only fair that they are given the level of respect they are due.



He noted that the fact that new artistes like himself are also doing well in the industry does not mean that we need to rubbish everything that the older ones have done or try to replace the older artistes with the newer ones.



“If someone comes new and we start rubbishing the works of the older ones and replace them with the new ones, it won’t work. It can’t happen like that. It’s a total disrespect so I feel that we should give respect where respect is due and that will help us move forward.



We always have to thank our predecessors for making it happen and then we take the baton from them and continue. You can’t compare what someone has done in just one year to what others have done for about eight years. We have to respect them”, the rapper further expressed.



Kofi Jamar shot to fame late last year after he released his drill jam ‘Ekorso’ featuring Y Pee and Yaw Tog. He is also known for other songs like ‘Mi Dey Up’ which he later did a remix of, featuring Stonebwoy as well as ‘Kyer3 me’ which features the songstress S3fa, among other tunes.