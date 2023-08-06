We can't give someone like Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport - Ola Michael disagrees with ex-French Ambassador

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Movie producer and entertainment critic, Ola Michael has shot down a suggestion that award winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale should be issued a diplomatic passport by the state.



Speaking on the Saturday, August 5, 2023, edition of United Showbiz, Ola argued that the character of the controversial musician is rather unbefitting of an identity document that requires one to be diplomatic.



“MzGee we can’t give someone like Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport for him to turn round and come and sit on social media insulting people. Why are we being hypocritical?” he questioned on the UTV programme.



Ola Micheal was contributing to a discussion on a call by former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé for some Ghanaian entertainment industry players to be issued diplomatic passports as a means of promoting the entertainment, culture and arts industry.



But according to Ola Michael, Shatta Wale who was listed in addition to some other artistes by the former ambassador to Ghana does not deserve such benefit.



“I don’t want to disrespect him but I have to use him as example because he is not the only one who was mentioned but he is the only one that I can use as an example because he is the one that shows some character that is not right; or excuse me to say senseless.



"He is the one that is able to put on a camera and insult every elderly person. Come on! And you say that we should give him a diplomatic passport? What will be the sense in that?” he asked.



Madam Sophie who has been a strong promoter of Ghana’s entertainment industry made the call via a Twitter post saying “Ghana ????????, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime @sarkodie @stonebwoy @blacksherif_ @shattawalegh @r2bees @IamKingPromise.”







