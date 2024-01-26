'We are together forever' - Afua Asantewaa's touching message as hubby celebrates birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who recently completed a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest singing marathon, has celebrated her husband in a heartwarming post on social media.



Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for his support for his wife during her GWR attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December.



The duo got married in 2017 and they have 3 children together.



Taking to her social media handle on January 26, Afua Asantewaa shared a picture of him and expressed her happiness at having spent the last 11 years with him.



She said would want to spend the rest of her days with him.



“This won’t be my 1st neither will it be my last, we are together forever Chairman. Days like dis brings me joy. I want to grow old & spend each moment with u like we’ve done the past 11 years as friends & 8 years as besties of love. My superhuman happy birthday see u in chambers,” the post read.



The post was met with an outpour of love and support for the couple on social media as many wished them a happy marriage.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians eagerly await the official verdict from the Guinness World Records Office on the completion of Afua Asantewaa’s 126 hours and 52 minutes singing marathon which took place at the Akwaabaa Village and ended on December 29, 2023.



Watch the video below





ID/BB