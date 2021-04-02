We are tired of leaders who don't care about us – Yvonne Nelson 'fires' Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Actress Yvonne Nelson has reminded Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of how he mounted pressure on John Dramani Mahama when the country was plunged into darkness during his tenure.



The actress, obviously unenthused about the recent power cuts said it was time the President, Nana Akufo-Addo dealt with the plight of the people as the incessant power cuts are becoming very worrying.



“Mr President @NAkufoAddo remember when @JDMahama was in Power? Remember the pressure everyone gave him, including you….because of DUMSOR? Ok good! FIX IT!!!! Ghanaians deserve BETTER! We are tired of LEADERS not caring about the PEOPLE. #dumsormuststop,” she said in a tweet.



The country has in recent times been facing intermittent power supply which is affecting economic activities.



However, agencies controlling the power sector have indicated that these power outages cannot be likened to what happened during the era of John Dramani Mahama when the country could go days without light.



Officials of GRIDCO we're earlier in the week reported to have hinted of the return of Dumsor after an official noted they were in talks with ECG and other stakeholders on a power supply schedule.



They have however corrected the notion, saying the situation at hand is not Dumsor but challenges they have to deal with in some part of the capital.



