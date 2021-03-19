We are not targeting telenovelas, disregard those publications – Socrates Safo clarifies

Entertainment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

The Chairman of the Film Classification Committee of the National Film Authority has denied publications that suggested that the body has banned the screening of Telenovelas on TV from May 1.



Mr. Socrates Sarfo issued the disclaimer in a conversation on Atinka TV monitored by zionfelix.net.



It would be recalled that zionfelix.net published a press statement signed by Socrates Sarfo which suggested that from May 1, no Television station will show any unclassified audio-visual content.



Simply, any audio-visual content will have to be reviewed first before it is shown on TV. The release indicated that defaulters will be prosecuted.



The news was misconstrued by some sections of the public to mean the committee was pursuing a ban on Telenovelas which have taken over TV stations in Ghana to the detriment of local content.



According to Socrates Safo, the Film Classification Committee is not targeting any content. He added that all they want is sanity in the system.



