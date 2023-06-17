We are innocent -Charterhouse on Amakye Dede crowning Kuami Eugene Highlife King

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have disclosed that they didn’t play any role in the supposed crowning of Kuami Eugene as Highlife King by Amakye Dede.



The Head of Public Events and Communication, Robert Klah, is therefore asking that Amakye Dede should be forced to mention the names of those behind the act since Charterhouse is innocent.



In response to claims by Amakye Dede that he was forced to do the “coronation” against his will, Robert Klah told Asaase Radio that they had no hand in it.



“We did not orchestrate any crowning session so I am a bit lost when it comes to the assertion that event organisers are responsible. We work with a team so you give them the opportunity, they create what they want to do”.



“The only thing is that you want to ensure that whatever they are going to present is not distasteful, so they get there and perform their act and you move on,” he added.



He revealed that he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene Highlife King at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



According to Amakye Dede, who made the disclosure on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday (June 14), he did that under compulsion from the event’s organisers.



He didn’t only spark huge debate but equally faced public backlash from various players in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.



Interestingly, the veteran Highlife artiste has disclosed that Kiki Banson was behind the act in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM earlier today.



“I can tell you on authority that it was Kiki Banson who forced me to do this. You can call him to find out from him. Why do they have to put me through this?” he said.