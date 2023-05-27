We are here to take your girls - King Promise lookalike teases Medikal

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 May 2023

A group of individuals who claim to resemble popular musicians, including Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Medikal, and King Promise, made an appearance at Fella Makafui's movie premiere for 'Serwaa.'



In a video shared on Instagram by blogger GhKwaku, the lookalikes of King Promise were seen gathered together, engaged in conversation.



When they noticed the camera on them, one of the King Promise lookalikes took the opportunity to send a playful message to Medikal, who had previously referred to them as impersonators.



Addressing Medikal directly in the video, the King Promise lookalike confidently declared, "Medikal, we have come. Fella, we have come. We are here to take your girls." His statement elicited laughter and disbelief from the others present.



During the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience concert held in Ho on April 16, 2023, Medikal addressed the issue of impersonation involving these same individuals who were using the images of himself and other artists to make money.



While performing at the event, Medikal made it clear that these individuals should not be mistaken for real artists and referred to them as impersonators.



He emphasized the importance of being oneself and encouraged aspiring individuals to strive for their own unique success, stating, "If you want to make it in this life, don't be like someone else because you can be better than them. Be your own f**king self."





