We are failing because of our mentality to rules – Ghanaians react to Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon disqualification

In barely a week, two Ghanaians whose attempts at the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking and singing marathons gained prominence, have seen their respective applications rejected by the global awarding body.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who attempted to break the record for the longest singing marathon by singing for over five days, had her attempt rejected by the Guinness World Records on February 24, 2024.



"Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans," Guinness said in an X comment.



Following that, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the coordinator for Chef Faila, who also attempted the longest cooking marathon record, Kafui Dey, announced that her application had been rejected by the Guinness World Records.



According to the statement, the Guinness team, in their official communication with Chef Faila, cited her violation of the rest-break rules during the cook-a-thon as basis for the disqualification.



“The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records. A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt," the statement said.



Following the statement, several Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the announcement.



While acknowledging the resilience and ambition exhibited by Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa in their attempts, some Ghanaians expressed concerns over the growing trend of rejections being chalked by their fellow citizens in their respective Guinness World Records attempts.



Victor Elorm Morgah, a Facebook user attributed the trend to a Ghanaian attitude of being lax when it comes to applying and adhering to rules.



“We’re failing these GWR attempts partly because of our Ghanaian mentality. Instead of us being firm in applying rules, there’s always that element of leniency. We don’t show up on time or apply time as we should and always give excuses. During Afua Asantewaa’s attempt, she was clearly breaking a lot of rules after day 2 with the breaks and repeating some same songs in the same hour which is clearly against the rules. We were being told she’ll do more hours to cover for those mistakes. Apparently GWR thinks otherwise.



“Chef Faila GWR attempt too has been disqualified for these same time breaks. Aaaba. If you can’t be disciplined and apply the rules, forget it. Nobody go show you ’Ghanaian’ leniency at GWR. No go waste our time and emotions,” he wrote.



Chef Faila should have learnt from Hilda's attempt on rest calculations. You can't make same or worse then hope you will be given the GWR. Asantewaa made several mistakes by not following the rules. So the "panel" they had what was their role? With the lappies and all? — BRA KWADWO (@kwadwo_sa) March 4, 2024

The African's biggest problem of not following simple instructions is reflecting in this Guinness World Record attempts. Chef Faila — Ɠհօʂէ (@BenChase_Gh) March 4, 2024

Ghana had just one job, promote your own leave Hilda Baci alone.



How will Chef Faila be the one attempting a record, and na Hilda Baci una dey trend, how Faila wan take win.



Innocent Chef in an unfortunate Country. pic.twitter.com/8lzki7g8Fn — Richie Jim (@richie_jimm) March 4, 2024

who even asked Bawumia to visit Chef Faila ????????‍♂️ — life (@Lifeintwits) March 4, 2024

Why are Ghanaians being disqualified by the Guinness World Record @GWR ? Chef Faila & Afua Asantewaa did not pay attention to details which is a typical of a Ghanaian.Most Ghanaians hardly pay attention details and strict guidelines even at work places.Don't joke with Nigerians! pic.twitter.com/uc14yWfPFQ — SaveGhana from NPPNDC (@ExposeNppndc) March 4, 2024

Chef Faila Disqualified? Hmmm.



One thing about these Ton Ton people that I find interesting is how they stop what they're doing to "take fans" whenever certain "dignitaries" visit them ???????? pic.twitter.com/R7js6aaFQO — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) March 3, 2024

This is the mistake they all make. Afua Asantewaa, Chef Faila, and now Chef Smith is doing the same.



They're so focused on the fame and not the record-breaking. How can you stop cooking for over 1 minute just vibing to a musician singing for you? ???? pic.twitter.com/QzppBkfrxh — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) March 3, 2024

