Tabloid News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: GH Base

We are coming to share your husbands with you – Afia Schwarzenegger quotes Bible to make her point

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has once again shown the comedy side of her, as she claims ‘they’ are coming to share people’s husband with them.



Using a quotation in the bible, Afia Schwarzenegger made her point clear telling married women that they, single ladies are coming for them.



As said in the bible, that in the end times women will go to men to beg them to put their names on them so they can also own a husband, Afia referred to this while making her point of them going for people’s husbands.



She said clearly, we are in the end times so they the single ladies are coming to share people’s husbands, and with them, they don’t even want to be married, but just side chicks.



She went ahead to say, if you are a wife and refuse to let this happen, then it means you are refusing to let God’s word come to pass, therefore you will face the consequences.



Watch the video below:





