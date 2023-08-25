'We are coming for you' - Prince David Osei to stations airing newly released movies

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Prince Davis Osei has expressed concerns with how local TV stations illegally air movies that are newly released by filmmakers especially on YouTube.



His concern stems from a recent case where a movie he starred in was being aired by a local station according to him, "within 24 hours" after its official release on YouTube.



He challenged the sector ministries to take action to secure the hardwork of creatives before threatening legal action against the stations who are engaged in such acts.



The film he was referring to is titled: “When Love Lies,” featuring Precious Akaeze, Princess Umeh and Ebube Nwagbo.



David Osei posted screenshots and snippets of the film as was being shown by Globe TV, to accompany his rant on Instagram.



Read his full post on Instagram:



I'm deeply disturbed and shocked to learn that certain TV stations in Ghana are airing movies that have just been released on YouTube within 24 hours. “When Love Lies” This is incredibly disheartening and troubling. What is happening in Ghana?



Ministry of Information/Communication Ghana , how did these TV stations obtain licenses to operate? We need to take immediate action to cleanse the system and put an end to this unacceptable practice of pirating the hard work and creativity of others!



It is particularly concerning that Ghanaian television channels are pirating Nigerian movies that are available on YouTube. This wrongful act must be condemned and stopped! It is our intention to pursue legal action against all TV stations involved in this illegal activity. SAY NO TO PIRACY! .. Unity TV, GLOBE TV, FAST TV, DAILY TV and others we coming for you all @uchennambunabotv @oneandtwofilms_





SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb