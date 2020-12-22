Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

We all can’t be politicians in Ghana — Rocky Dawuni

play videoMusician Rocky Danwuni

Rocky Dawuni in a latest interview on Gh One TV has urged citizens to stop politicizing everything. In his words, doing that limits growth of the country and creates more room for banters.



“Democracy isn’t just about political parties or belonging to a certain divide. It’s about speaking truth to power. We should encourage people to be patriotic citizens doing what is right and helping build a better Ghana”, Rocky explained.



He was on GhOne TV’s morning Programme “Xpressive” with Bliss Kingg and Jackie on Monday, December 21st. Various topics were discussed from religion to politics, music and family life.



Mr. Dawuni has been to his hometown recently to honour a festival of his village, Bunbon, in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region of Ghana. He met with local Chiefs, traditionalists and indigenous music talents at the festival while shooting a documentary for his upcoming tree planting initiative in lieu with his role as United Nations Ambassador for Environment Africa.



Rocky Dawuni released his maiden EP “Voice Of Bunbon” (Volume 1) on November 30, 2020 — it’s an 8 track album with a fine blend of Highlife, Reggae, Dancehall, Soul, Afrobeats — what he beat describes as “Afro Roots” music.



“Ghost Town” was a first video released off the EP with a second one titled “Beautiful People” soon to be released.



Watch “Ghost Town” here on YouTube:







"We lost a big part of our history, regardless of what political divide you belong. Jerry Rawlings is a huge loss to us. My condolences to the Family. He was very instrumental in introducing the democracy we have and still trying to perfect".



Stream “Voice Of Bunbon” (Volume 1) here:



https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rockydawuni/voice-of-bunbon-vol-1

