‘We agree we sound like EL’ - Dope Nation

Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation have admitted sounding like their colleague artiste, EL aka Elorm Adablah, with their style of singing.



Speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s New Day programme Monday August 10, the duo said “we agree we sound like him in a way. EL stands for greatness in Ghana music so if people say we copy him then we like it.”



They also said there is nothing wrong with sampling music as that has become the latest norm in the Ghanaian music industry.



“You can’t say we are not original. Nigerians are taking music from the past and are putting it in the new music space and it’s trending,” they said.



The music duo have meanwhile reached 70k streams on Youtube in two days after the release of their new single “Thank God”.





