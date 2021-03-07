Entertainment of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’II not allow money, girls and pride to separate us - Dead Peepol

Dead Peepol is made up of Kofi Control and Kweku Richie

Fast-rising music duo, Dead Peepol composers of the smash hit song ‘Otan Hunu’ have disclosed that they understand the challenges that can easily break them apart and have taken note of them.



Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment, the duo made up of Kofi Control and Kweku Richie stated that money, girls, and pride are the three major things that separate groups.



To them, there are groups such as R2Bees who have remained as a group for years, and for them, they have a lot ahead of them hence whatever it takes, they would work to sustain the group.



They were speaking to host DJ Slash.



“There are three things that destroy music groups and they are money, girls, and pride. We have learned from these things and with understanding, we believe that we can work things out. I have my negative side, he has his negative side but with understanding, we can work together,” Kofi Control said.



Kweku Richie agreed with him saying they are dealing with these things and are hopeful they have lessons of defunct groups to learn from.



The duo who are currently gaining attention for their break-out song ‘Otan Hunu’ revealed the song was recorded to guide people in dealing with haters.



‘Otan Hunu’ has been receiving massive airplay since its release, it was accompanied by a viral video and later followed by a ‘street vibes’ video directed by Kojo Miles.