Waves of criticism for Tidal Rave 2022

Entertainment of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

This year’s Tidal Rave Beach Festival has come under intense criticism on social media.



Among many things, patrons have taken to social media to complain about a late start, poor sound, indiscriminate parking and most prominent of all, there been stories shared about attacks by robbers also known as ‘kwashey boys’.



Since the event yesterday, Saturday, 15 October 2022, at the Luxury Beach Resort, Bortianor, Kokrobite, Accra, the words ‘Tidal Rave’, ‘Kokrobite’ and ‘Kwashey’ have been trending on Twitter with App users mostly decrying exorbitant ticket pricing and lack of ample security.



Read attendee and entertainment journalist Olele Salvador’s experience below:



