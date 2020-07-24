Television of Friday, 24 July 2020

WatsUp TV expands to Burkina Faso, Guinea and over 40 countries

CEO of WatsUp TV, 'Abd' Traore

Pan African entertainment TV show, WatsUp TV has announced a partnership with Guinea Evasion TV and Burkina Faso's 3 TV, to extend its content onto the Canal+ platform thereby extending their viewership to over 40 countries and 7 million homes on the satellite platform.



The shows which will be produced and aired in French for the Francophone audience will feature a Top 10 countdown show and WatsUp TV playlist.



This initiative is expected to open the WatsUp TV's brand to a new market and presenting musicians and music promoters an opportunity to promote their content across the globe through this new platform instituted by WatsUp TV.



Commenting on this historic feat, Abdoulaye “ ABD “ Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV remarked that, the brand is growing to become a preferred platform for music artistes to promote their songs to the whole African continent.



The show will air on Evasion TV from 31st July, 2020 and will be shown on Fridays, 3pm to 5pm and Sundays late night 12:30 am to 2 am on Canal+ channel 241.



In Burkina Faso, WatsUp TV will air on Sundays 5PM to 6PM via 3 TV on Canal+ channel 254.



In Ghana, WatsUp TV currently airs daily and weekly on EBN Channel, TV7 and Max TV.



Some other programs to be featured on the show include: WatsUp TV Official Show, Its Our Time, Fans Tweet Request, Trending News and Hot Jamz.



Artistes interested in featuring on the show or submit their videos can visit www.watsup.tv to submit their videos or write to info.watsuptv@gmail.com

