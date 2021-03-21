Watch video from Moesha’s star-studded birthday party

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On March 10, 2021, actress and socialite Moesha Boduong marked another milestone in her life with the 31st anniversary of her arrival on planet earth.



The day was marked with a relatively moderate celebration with a breakfast party that had in attendance a few friends from the industry.



March 14 however saw a different setting as the actress hosted her friends and mates in a lavish birthday wedding.



Videos of the ceremony making rounds on social media capture the actress and some popular faces in attendance.



The star-studded birthday party was graced by Sandra Ankobiah, James Gardiner, Afia Schwarzenegger, Efya, Kalybos, Darko Vibes, Bismark the Joke, among others.



Moesha is seen her elements, flaunting her curves and making merry as she shares the moment with her loved ones.



The giant cake, designed like her curvaceous shape was decorated with bundles of United States dollars.



Below is a video from the party



