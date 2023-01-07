Watch the interesting things these foreigners said about Ghana

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Living in Ghana is a great experience and more countries have eulogized the West African nation for its friendliness and originality.



Welcoming and peaceful are the words that have been used to describe the country by scores of visitors around the globe.



Others have also described it is as a perfect place for those seeking unique experiences and wanting a fresh perspective of the world.



GhanaWeb interacted with some visitors from different parts of the world, during the Black Star Line festival and they have shared interesting thoughts about their stay in Ghana so far.



While some praised Ghanaians for giving them back-to-back incredible nightlife experiences at various parties, others expressed that the country is filled with friendly people, adding that, it is difficult to feel lost or left out.



“When we landed in Ghana, we were told to feel at home, I have travelled to several parts of the world and you wouldn’t get that anywhere,” one of the individuals said.



“The difference between Ghana and some other countries I’ve been to is that, y’all don’t sleep. Its 4am and we’re still here partying,” said another.



It appears others have also fallen in love with the local Ghanaian meals as they have shared interesting experiences about their favorites.



“I like the red red and there is this other food called waakye, it is the spiciest food I’ve ever eaten,” said another.



“Ghana jollof is definitely the real deal, I totally love it,” an individual delivers her view on the most ‘debatable’ jollof topic among West African countries.



Not forgetting their experience with various tourist site attractions.



