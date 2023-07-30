Watch the elegant traditional wedding of the son of Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Ghana’s Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s son, has tied the knot in an elegant traditional wedding.



The traditional wedding took place on July 29, 2023, at an unknown location. A number of personalities, including Henry Quartey, graced the occasion with their presence.



In a video shared on the TikTok app by Jadeite_Imperial, the Regional Minister was captured in a rich yellow Kente, accompanied by black shades.



The bride and groom, who are identified as David and Dr. Marie Louise, were also spotted in their beautiful wedding outfits, which made all those that viewed the video compliment them.





The bride had close to 12 bridesmaids, while the man had almost six groomsmen escort them to the wedding venue.



