Watch the captivating video of Cindy Mezziah’s ‘Aseda’ song

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Aseda’ is a song of exaltations, adulations, and commendations that tells the innate joy and appreciation of the grace and mercies of God almighty by ace gospel artiste, Cindy Mezziah.



Cindy Mezziah in yet another fine demonstration of her singing prowess praises God for the gift of life and other blessings bestowed on her.



She exalts the holiness and honor of God and also implores Christians to be thankful for the favor they enjoy from God.



The significance of the sacrifice of the Holy Lamb (Jesus Christ) is espoused by Cindy Mezziah in the slow-paced song.



It is a spiritually uplifting song that sends one into a state of spiritual ecstasy once you listen to it.



The video of the song was released via Cindy Mezziah’s official YouTube Channel and other streaming platform in late July.



In the video, Cindy Mezziah exudes passion and zeal as she sings of the greatness of God as the ‘King of Kings’ and ‘Everlasting One’.



She emphasizes that God is more than deserving of praise and that human beings must at all times thank the Lord.



Watch the video below



