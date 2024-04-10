Watch out for dangerous lyricists Amerado, Strongman – Fredyma to Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Fred Kyei Mensah has mentioned Amerado and Strongman as Sarkodie’s strongest competitors in the rap world.



He spoke on Entertainment Capital on Accra 100.5 FM, Saturday, April 6, 2024.



Nicknamed Fredyma – the same name for his iconic recording studio currently in Pokuase – he said: “Amerado and Strongman – Sarkodie should watch out for those two. They poisonous cobras.



“I’ve carefully examined and decoded their lyricism and all. They are more than cobras – dangerous guys. Amerado and Strongman, Ghana should watch out for them.”



According to the award-winning entertainment pundit, the “leverage Sarkodie has over these two is his fast-paced rap but when it comes to writing lyrics, chale, these guys are dangerous. Their wordsmithing and conceptualisation is [amazing]. I love listening to such artistes – Eno Barony and others included.”



He revealed to host Prince Benjamin (PB) “when I’m bored,” he listens to these artistes to reignite his mind.



Looking at other nominees for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards’ Best Rap Performance, he noted how good Lyrical Joe is “even though he mostly raps in English” and how “captivating” Medikal’s rap is.



The legendary music producer, however, stressed Amerado and Strongman are superior in their rap poetry.



Last year, Amerado was pronounced the Best Rap Performance winner at the Ghana Music Awards.



About six months later, he released the biggest song of his career: Kwaku Ananse. He later released a remix with Fameye (Peter) and followed that up with Abronoma (Pigeon).



Strongman, a perennial nominee, is yet to win the Best Rap accolade.



In a 2023 interview with Accra-based TV3, he observed he was the first rap act to earn four consecutive nominations in the rap category, remarking, however: “Right now, the award is given based on the decision of the [Ghana Music Awards] board, so it is not about the fans [voting] anymore, and honestly, I don’t really care that much, it is not taking anything away from me. Awards don’t affect my music; I drop and I still see the results.”