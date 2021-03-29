Watch-out for 'Satan’s Holiday' - Diabolo Man hints of a new movie

Movies of Monday, 29 March 2021

“Diabolo Man” one of the '90s sought after movie producers has given the strongest indication that he hasn’t given up on making movies



The experienced actor/ producer, born Bob Smith Jnr is credited for entertaining Ghanaians with exciting movie content and for the most part; scaring his fans with horror-filled movies like “ Diabolo”, "Lucifer" and Prince of Doom”



Speaking on Tv3’s weekend entertainment show, Simply Showbiz with Chrystal Kwame Aryee, the “ snake man” as he is affectionately called, hinted of plans to bounce back with four irresistible blockbusters before retiring officially from the movie business.



“ I have 4 solid scripts waiting which I want to finish and go to pension. The next one to come out is “Satan’s Holiday”, the title tells you it’s something very strong, i need to put in more money, when I lay hands on that money I will pop into that movie and release and then we can tell the difference between the men and the boys “ The popular film producer disclosed.



Diabolo man added he would need a budget not less than 70, 000 Cedis to execute a good movie.



“Of course! If I want to make a good movie now I won’t do anything less than 70,000 Ghana Cedis, but if I put in so much money and do something professional, how can I recoup my cost? So I tell myself hey meerhhnnn let’s do the series, let’s do the tv and wait for the enabling environment for us to probably start working on something," he observed.



Bob Smith Junior, now leadership and humanitarian Doctor is famed for movies like “Diabolo Man” “Mama Mia”, "Lucifer", "Prince of Doom", "Coming to Ghana" among others.



