Watch how Yaw Dabo warmed the heart of an air hostess

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was all smiles as Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo was captured interacting with an air hostess on a flight.



The video, captured by Yaw Dabo himself, made waves on social media and showed the air hostess, who seemed surprised that the diminutive actor happened to be flying business class by himself.



Yaw Dabo introduced himself as an actor from Ghana, to which she seemed intrigued and asked him more questions.



When asked if he was travelling with any guardian or supervisor, Yaw Dabo introduced his manager, Kofi Asamoah, who was also on the flight but insisted that he was old enough to fly by himself as he was of age.



“I can fly myself; I am 26,” he said.



The warm interaction between the duo was evident with laughter and a friendly exchange of cultural insights.



The air hostess, charmed by Yaw Dabo’s demeanour, wished him a pleasant flight.



Social media users have since reacted positively to the video, praising Yaw Dabo for his poise and humor, and for representing Ghanaian talent with pride on the international stage.



The encounter was a heartwarming highlight for many, further endearing the actor to his fans and followers.



Watch the video below





ID/OGBWatch the latest episode of Talkertainment here