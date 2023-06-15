You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 15Article 1786574

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Salma Mumin's friend slapped her buttocks making it jiggle for the camera

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Renowned actress and accomplished entrepreneur, Salma Mumin play videoRenowned actress and accomplished entrepreneur, Salma Mumin

Renowned actress and accomplished entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has recently sparked a considerable amount of online discussion following the emergence of a video on social media.

The footage captures a private gathering where Salma can be seen enjoying the company of her friends.

However, it is one particular moment from the video that grabbed the attention of viewers when a friend slapped her buttocks as it jiggled for the camera.

Shared on Instagram by popular blogger Flavour Tipz, the video showcases Salma confidently holding a glass containing a vibrant-coloured drink.

Her poised demeanour is accentuated by her choice of attire—an elegant sleeveless white jumpsuit adorned with lace wide-leg pants, revealing glimpses of her skin.

To complete her stylish ensemble, Salma accessorizes with a lemon-green bag and a pair of heels.

She opted for a chic ponytail, allowing her facial features to take centre stage while showcasing her distinct beauty.



ADA/WA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment