Watch how Prophet Ogyaba sprayed ‘bundles of cash’ on Ajagurajah during birthday ceremony

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah celebrated his birthday on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in his residence.



During the ceremony, Ajagurajah invited some personalities including pastors and other individuals he is associated with to help him thank God for adding another year to his life.



Among the personalities invited was Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye popularly known as Dr. Ogyaba who was wearing an all-white kaftan and was spotted spraying bundles of cash on Ajagurajah while dancing.



In those moments, the crowd were cheering on Ajagurajah who was filled with excitement and displaying his dance skills to one of the songs he produced.



The exact age of Bishop Kwame Asiamah was not disclosed as he celebrated his birthday in a grand style.



The video of the cash spraying has caused mixed reactions from netizens on social media with some people being surprised by the display.



